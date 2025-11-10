Samantha Ruth Prabhu Drops New Pic Close Pic With Family Man Director Raj Nidimoru, Is THIS A Couple Confirmation Post?

New Delhi: Talented Pan-India actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is rumoured to be dating The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru almost confirmed her relationship with him on Instagram. The stunner took to her social media handle and dropped pictures from the event where she launched her perfume brand Secret Alchemist.

Samantha-Raj Nidimoru Confirm Dating?

In one of the pictures from her carousal, Samantha was seen standing close beside Raj, with arms wrapped around him. In other photos, she posed with her perfume brand. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia was also seen at the event.

Samantha wrote in the caption: Surrounded by friends and family

Over the last year and a half, I’ve taken some of the boldest steps in my career. Taking risks, trusting my intuition, and learning as I go. Today, I’m celebrating the small wins.

I’m so grateful to be working with some of the brightest, hardest-working, and most authentic people I’ve met. With a lot of faith, I know this is just the beginning.

About Samantha-Raj's Dating History

Of late, there have been strong rumours about Sam dating director Raj Nidimoru as the duo has been spotted together on various occasions. But neither has openly talked about it in public as yet. Adding more fuel to the dating rumour fire are Sam's latest pics on Instagram.

Back in April, the duo were even spotted at the divine Tirupati Balaji Temple in Tirumala hilltop, Andhra Pradesh. Amid tight security, both Samantha and Raj walked towards the main temple area. Both Samantha and Raj offered prayers at the Lord Sri Venkateswara's Temple.

Earlier this year, Samantha took to Instagram and shared several photos from a pickleball match where Raj Nidimoru's presence along with her fuelled the dating buzz.