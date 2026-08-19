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  • /Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts baby bump in holiday pictures with husband Raj Nidimoru, says ‘Just us’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts baby bump in holiday pictures with husband Raj Nidimoru, says ‘Just us’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has given fans a glimpse into her happy holiday moments with husband Raj Nidimoru, with the actress seen flaunting her baby bump in a series of pictures.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 05:19 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 05:19 PM IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts baby bump in holiday pictures with husband Raj Nidimoru, says ‘Just us’
Image Credit: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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