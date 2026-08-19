/Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts baby bump in holiday pictures with husband Raj Nidimoru, says ‘Just us’

Mumbai: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a glimpse of her happy moment with husband Raj Nidimoru, radiating a pregnancy glow and a blossoming baby bump in a slew of holiday pictures. Samantha shared a string of images from their holiday on Instagram. In the images, the couple was seen gorging at sumptuous meals, shopping for luxurious ensembles, sipping on coffees, and even enjoying a game of pickleball.