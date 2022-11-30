Samantha Ruth Prabhu flying to South Korea for Myositis treatment? New reports surface online

New Delhi: Power-house actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently opened up on battling Myositis - an autoimmune disease which affects the muscles. She made the announcement on social media in a heartfelt post, promising to hit back with a bang. Ever since her worrying fans have been wishing her a speedy recovery.

Now, the latest buzz about her health condition is that Samantha might be flying out of the country to South Korea for her Myositis treament. According to a report in India Glitz, Sam is headed to South Korea for her advanced treatment and will probably stay put for a few months. However, no official word or statement has been made regarding this development either by the actress or her spokesperson.

Some fans even speculated about it on social media:

#SamanthaRuthPrabhu is suffering from Myositis and she is taking Ayurvedic treatment for it. She is traveling to South Korea for further treatment.



She was already using Korean Skincare cosmetics only.#Samantha pic.twitter.com/DmTKSCgsGl November 29, 2022

Myositis is a condition that is caused by one's own immune system attacking one's muscles. The condition can cause inflammation of various muscles in the body.

A few reports recently suggested that the actress's health deteriorated after which she was rushed to a hospital. However, her spokesperson denied the claims and issued a clarification that there is no truth to it. It stated that she has been resting at her home.

Soon, Sam will be starting off work on Kushi with her co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

She was last seen in Yashoda which did well at the Box Office and impressed the critics. Samantha plays a surrogate mother, unravelling the secrets of the medical world in the film. The film also features actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma among others.

Directed by Hari and Harish, 'Yashoda' has been produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad for Sridevi Movies and released on November 11, 2022.