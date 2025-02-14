Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hints At Finding Love On Valentine’s Day? Check Out Post

Mumbai: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has sparked curiosity among her fans with her latest social media post. On Valentine’s Day, she took to Instagram to share a picture that has left everyone wondering whether she has found love again. The actress, who has been focusing on self-growth and career expansion post her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, dropped a cryptic caption that read, “Just a TEASE. Or maybe more.”

This intriguing statement, paired with an image of her sharing a drink with someone, has sent her followers into a frenzy of speculation. Could this be Samantha’s subtle way of hinting at a new relationship?

Several comments on her post suggest that fans believe this could be her way of making a soft launch of her new romance. For the past few months, rumours have been swirling that Samantha is dating filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, one-half of the popular director duo Raj & DK. Raj, who has worked with Samantha in The Family Man 2, is said to share a strong bond with the actress.

Interestingly, this speculation gained momentum after Naga Chaitanya’s recent interview, where he acknowledged that both he and Samantha had moved on in their respective lives.

Naga Chaitanya, who was married to Samantha from 2017 to 2021, recently spoke about their divorce in an interview. He mentioned that both of them had come to terms with the separation and had now moved on in their lives.

Since her split from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has focused on self-growth, spirituality, and her career. She took a brief hiatus from work due to health concerns but returned stronger than ever.

Whether or not Samantha is in a new relationship remains a mystery, but one thing is certain—she is embracing life to the fullest. Whether it’s a romantic evening or just a fun outing with a close friend, her Valentine’s Day post has undoubtedly left fans intrigued.