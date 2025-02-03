Samantha Ruth Prabhu Indirectly Confirms Dating Rumours With Raj Nidimoru? Drops Unseen Pictures With Him

Mumbai: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again become the talk of the town, but this time, it’s not for her films or fitness routines. The actress is making headlines for her dating rumours with Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru. The recent pictures from a pickleball tournament have set the internet abuzz with curiosity.

Samantha recently attended a pickleball event, marking her first venture into the world of sports. She actively cheered for her team, Chennai Super Champs, and shared glimpses of the tournament on Instagram. While fans were excited to see her enthusiasm for the game, they couldn’t help but notice Raj Nidimoru’s presence in the pictures she posted.

One particular image, in which Samantha appears to be holding Raj’s hand, has become a major point of discussion. The carousel of photos includes a candid moment where Raj is looking at Samantha while she passionately supports her team. Fans were quick to speculate that their bond goes beyond just a professional relationship.

The internet wasted no time in dissecting the photos, with many users pointing out how comfortable Samantha and Raj looked together. Some believe that this could be an indirect confirmation of their relationship, while others feel it might just be a close friendship.

Samantha was married to Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. Their separation was widely discussed, with many rumours surrounding the reasons behind their split. Since the divorce, Samantha has been focusing on her health, career, and spiritual journey. She took a break from acting to prioritize her well-being and has been vocal about her battle with an autoimmune condition, myositis.