/Samantha Ruth Prabhu is pregnant, set to welcome first child with husband Raj Nidimoru in December: Report

New Delhi: The good news is here and it is almost confirmed! Popular Pan India actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and husband Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child. Yes! you heard it right and looks like all the pregnancy rumours are actually true.
While neither Samantha nor Raj have officially reacted to the development, director BV Nandini Reddy confirmed the news to Cinema Express, "Her pregnancy comes at a beautiful time, as our film, Maa Inti Bangaram has become a success."
For the unversed, a success meet for 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' was held recently and Samantha was seen wearing a white top and jeans where her baby bump was visible. This further fuelled the rumours regarding her pregnancy.
Samantha pregnant agita pola Adai raj yenga sammuva potu pregnant akitie da #samantha #samantharuthprabhu pic.twitter.com/V1Pe8Snf6M— Billa_2 (@2_billa33825) June 20, 2026
Meanwhile, a Pinkvilla report also mentioned that Samantha is currently in her first trimester and the baby is due in December 2026.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu married The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru at the Linga Bhairavi temple on December 1, 2025.
Earlier, in one of her latest Instagram posts ahead of attending an event for her movie Maa Inti Bangaaram, fans were quick to speculate whether she is on a family way. Samantha was seen glowing in a mustard saree, looking absolutely stunning. While many hailed her look, some fans asked if the newlywed actress is pregnant?
Maa Inti Bangaaram is a Telugu action drama film directed by BV Nandini Reddy and produced by Raj Nidimoru. The film stars Samantha in the lead role, alongside Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami and Sreemukhi.
Maa Inti Bangaaram marks third collaboration between Samantha and the director BV Nandini Reddy, after Jabardasth (2013) and Oh! Baby (2019). Apart from the original Telugu, the film was also released in Tamil language with titled Engal Thangam (transl. Our Gold).
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