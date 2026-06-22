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  • /Samantha Ruth Prabhu is pregnant, set to welcome first child with husband Raj Nidimoru in December: Report

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is pregnant, set to welcome first child with husband Raj Nidimoru in December: Report

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child. The couple tied the knot in December 2025 at the Linga Bhairavi Temple, Coimbatore.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 09:23 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 09:23 AM IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is pregnant, set to welcome first child with husband Raj Nidimoru in December: Report
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Instagram fan pages

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

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