Samantha Ruth Prabhu Marries The Family Man Director Raj Nidimoru At Linga Bhairavi Temple In Traditional Red Saree, Check FIRST PICS Of Bride And Groom

New Delhi: In a surprise move, Pan-India actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has married her beau and The Family Man helmer Raj Nidimoru. While speculation about their impending wedding had already heated up social media, the actress confirmed the news with her wedding photos on Instagram.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped the first look of hers as a bride wearing traditional red saree and Raj in a of-white silk kurta-pyjama over a bandgala Nehru Jacket in golden hue. Both bride and groom complemented each other's attire and looked much-in-love.

In the pictures, it can be seen that Samantha and Raj's intimate wedding took place at Linga Bhairavi Temple.

In one of the photos, Sam can be seen donning traditional gold jewellery with gajra tied in her bun. Take a look here:

According to HT City, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's wedding took place on Monday morning at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside Isha Yoga Centre. The wedding was an intimate affair with only 30 guests in attendance and Sam wore a traditional red saree, as per HT report.

The buzz around Samantha and Raj's wedding started after latter's ex-wife Sshyamali De took to her Instagram stories, posting a cryptic quote, "Desperate people do desperate things". According to reports, she and Raj had divorced in 2022.

Samantha-Raj's Dating History

Strong rumours about Sam dating director Raj Nidimoru have been doing the rounds as the duo has been spotted together on various occasions.

Back in April, the duo were even spotted at the divine Tirupati Balaji Temple in Tirumala hilltop, Andhra Pradesh. Amid tight security, both Samantha and Raj walked towards the main temple area. Both Samantha and Raj offered prayers at the Lord Sri Venkateswara's Temple.

Earlier this year, Samantha took to Instagram and shared several photos from a pickleball match where Raj Nidimoru's presence along with her fuelled the dating buzz.