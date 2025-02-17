Samantha Ruth Prabhu Once Again Drops Cryptic Post Amid Naga Chaitanya’s Statement About Moving On

Mumbai: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again sparked speculation with a cryptic social media post, following her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya’s recent statement that both have moved on after their divorce. The actress shared a deep and emotional excerpt from Selena Gomez’s latest song, Scared of Loving You, leaving fans wondering about its hidden meaning.

Samantha took to Instagram to share lyrics from Scared of Loving You, a song from Selena Gomez’s recently released album. The excerpt she posted reads, “If I lose my shit, promise not to laugh. If I throw a fit and get photographed,Would you take my side? Would you hold my hand?

If they sell a lie, don’t let them send me back.”

Along with these lines, she added hashtags #lyricsforlife and #SelenaGomez, showing her admiration for the global pop star.

This cryptic post comes at a time when her personal life has been under the media spotlight, particularly after Naga Chaitanya’s statement about their divorce and his rumoured relationship with actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

Recently, in an interview, Naga Chaitanya addressed his relationship status, confirming that both he and Samantha have moved on from their past. He also defended Sobhita Dhulipala, stating that she had nothing to do with his divorce, shutting down rumours that she was the reason for their separation.

Ever since the divorce, both Samantha and Chaitanya have maintained a dignified silence for the most part, but their social media activity has often given fans insights into their emotional states. Samantha, in particular, has frequently shared motivational and introspective posts, leading to speculation about her feelings post-divorce.

Adding to the intrigue, there have been ongoing rumours that Samantha is dating filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, known for his work in The Family Man and Stree. While neither Samantha nor Raj has commented on these rumors, their alleged closeness has been a topic of discussion in industry circles.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan.