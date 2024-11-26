Advertisement
SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens About Facing Trolling For Her Divorce With Naga Chaitanya

Samantha talks about the intense stigma she went through after the announcement of her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2024, 10:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai: Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently opened up about the intense trolling she faced following her divorce from Naga Chaitanya within 4 years of marriage, shedding light on the emotional toll it took on her. In an interview, with Galatta India, she revealed how challenging it was to navigate the public scrutiny and negativity surrounding her personal life.

Samantha stated that the backlash she received was unwarranted, as her marriage and its dissolution were deeply personal matters. She said, " When a woman goes through a divorce, there's a lot of shame and stigma attached to that. I get a lot of comments saying, 'second-hand, 'used, and

'wasted life. You are pushed into a corner where you feel like a failure, you feel guilt, you are supposed to feel shame that you were once married."

She even revealed how many things told during her divorce were untrue, "Many things were said about me that were absolutely untrue. But what held me back, I remember having this conversation with myself when things were really, really crappy and they were really, really… absolute lies were being spread. And there were many times when I wanted to come out and say, this is not true, let me tell you the truth".

Despite the hurtful comments, she emphasised that she has grown stronger and more resilient over time. Her candid revelations have resonated with many, as Samantha remains one of the most admired and celebrated stars in the Indian film industry. Currently, she is basking all the love for her latest release Citadel: Honey Bunny along with Varun Dhawan. Talking about Chay, he is all set to get married for the second time to actress Sobhita Dhulipala in December 2024.
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

