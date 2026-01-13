Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About Trolls And Speaking Her Truth, 'Why Are Women Still Scared To Ask Doctors Questions?'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently spoke candidly about the online trolling she faced after questioning long-standing healthcare narratives, especially those affecting women. She addressed the issue during a panel discussion at the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026 held in Dubai, where she highlighted how deeply ingrained fear and silence still dominate women’s experiences in medical spaces.

“Why women are still afraid to ask questions”

Quoting her words as reported by Gulf News, Samantha posed a striking question: “Why are women still afraid to question their doctors?” She explained that many women hesitate to seek clarity, ask follow-up questions, or even consider second opinions due to an unequal power dynamic between patients and healthcare providers.

“Every woman should feel enabled to ask questions and demand equality from their healthcare providers,” she said, adding that this imbalance often pushes women toward silence instead of informed decision-making. According to Samantha, fear of being judged or dismissed continues to prevent women from advocating for their own health.

Her personal journey into health advocacy

Samantha also reflected on how her own health struggles shaped her perspective. Recalling her diagnosis with an autoimmune disease, she shared how the experience forced her to reassess everything she knew.

“For context, I started because of my autoimmune disease and eventually quit my job for two years so that I could process all this fragmented knowledge,” she revealed. The actor explained that stepping away from work allowed her to truly understand her condition and the gaps in information surrounding it.

She also admitted that starting conversations around health was not easy. “When I started my podcast, there was a lot of guilt I had to overcome for asking certain questions,” Samantha said, pointing out how women are often conditioned to feel apologetic for seeking answers.

Facing trolling and backlash online

During the discussion, Samantha reflected on the intense criticism she had faced when she shifted her focus toward healthcare awareness. “I know firsthand, because of all the trolling I faced with the pivot to healthcare, how shaky this ground is when you start to ask questions,” she said.

In 2024, Samantha found herself at the center of controversy after mentioning hydrogen peroxide nebulization as a possible option for viral infections. The statement triggered strong backlash online, with hepatologist Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as TheLiverDoc, calling out the suggestion as dangerous misinformation and referring to the actor as “health and science illiterate.”

The doctor later issued an apology for his inappropriate remarks but clarified that his intention was to discourage the spread of unverified medical practices. He added that he hoped Samantha would distance herself from misinformation-peddling practitioners who exploit vulnerable patients.

Samantha’s clarification

Responding to the criticism, Samantha clarified that she was not endorsing or promoting the treatment. “I am not naive enough to go about strongly advocating a treatment. I merely suggested it with good intentions,” she said, explaining that her views were shaped by personal experiences over the past few years.

She also highlighted the financial burden of medical treatments, noting that not everyone can afford expensive therapies. “At the end of the day, we all depend on educated doctors to guide us,” Samantha stated, adding that the alternative therapy had been suggested to her by a highly qualified medical professional with decades of experience.

What’s next for Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Despite the controversy, Samantha continues to use her platform to spark difficult but necessary conversations around women’s health, autonomy, and informed consent. On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’, as fans eagerly await her return to the screen.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)