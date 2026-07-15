/Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on her first pregnancy, says 'always wanted to be a mother'

New Delhi: Pan-Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently enjoying double happiness. She is expecting her first child with director husband Raj Nidimoru and her latest release Maa Inti Bangaaram crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office - giving her a big solo blockbuster. Recently, she opened up on her pregnancy and how she feels about the major changes in life.
In an interview with Pinkvilla, Samantha said, "It's definitely new and exciting. But I've been waiting for this moment for a while now. I've always wanted to be a mother. So I know that I'll be giving this my all."
Adding more, Sam said, "I've always been passionate about everything in life. But now I feel I carry a different, new kind of strength and purpose in me. I'm looking forward to this journey a lot. And I'm filled with gratitude, learning every day, and getting ready to embrace whatever comes next."
Samantha was seen flaunting her baby bump at the Maa Inti Bangaaram success event. She later confirmed her pregnancy during Thank You Meet of her latest release in Hyderabad.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu married her beau and The Family Man helmer Raj Nidimoru at the Linga Bhairavi temple inside Isha Yoga Centre on December 1, 2025. The wedding was an intimate affair with only 30 guests in attendance and Sam wore a traditional red saree.
Later, the couple shared beautiful pictures from the wedding ceremony on social media.
Maa Inti Bangaaram is a Telugu action drama film directed by BV Nandini Reddy and produced by Raj Nidimoru. The film stars Samantha in the lead role, alongside Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami and Sreemukhi.
Maa Inti Bangaaram marks the third collaboration between Samantha and director BV Nandini Reddy, after Jabardasth (2013) and Oh! Baby (2019). Apart from the original Telugu, the film was also released in Tamil as Engal Thangam (transl. Our Gold).
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