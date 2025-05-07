Samantha Ruth Prabhu Posts Pictures From Her 'New Beginings', CHECK PICS

Mumbai: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is excited about her debut production, 'Subham', has shared pictures from her 'new beginings'.

On Wednesday, the 'Khushi' actor posted pictures on Instagram and wrote, "It's been a long road, but here we are......New beginnings @tralalamovingpictures #Subham releases on May 9th."

From 'Subham' promotional events to the film shootings, she shared it all.

One of the pictures, featured director Raj Nidimoru. Samantha was seen taking a selfie with Raj. The two were all smiles as they posed for the camera.

Samantha has previously worked with Raj in the films like 'The Family Man' and 'Citadel Honey Bunny'.

Masaba Gupta reacted to the post and wrote, "You look incredible."

Netizens reacted to the post and showered love and blessings for the debut production film in the comment section.

A fan wrote, "All The Best Producer Madam For #Subham." Another user commented, "Bigg success Coming Soon... Producer Sam."

Talking about the film, the trailer of the film 'Subham' has unveiled, leaving fans excited.

Directed by Praveen Kandregula, the horror comedy stars Harshith Malgireddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Srinivas and Shravani in key roles.

Speaking about the film, Samantha in a press note said, "Subham is my very first feature film venture as a producer and bringing it to audiences feels just as exciting and nerve wracking as it did when I was making my acting debut. I loved the film's concept and the quirky sensibility it's made with and I knew this would make for a great first from Tralala Moving Pictures. I hope everyone enjoys the Subham experience on the big screen when releases on May 9."

Set to hit the theatres on May 9, Subham is penned by Vasanth Mariganti. The film is backed by Samantha's home banner, Tra-la-la Moving Picture, which she launched in 2023.

Meanwhile, Samantha was last seen in the Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan.

Recently, the series, directed by Raj & DK, lost the Best Foreign Language Series award to South Korea's Squid Game at the 30th Critics' Choice Awards that took place in February this year.

Other nominees in the Best Foreign Language Series category included Acapulco (Apple TV+), La Maquina (Hulu), The Law According to Lidia Poet (Netflix), My Brilliant Friend (HBO Max), Pachinko (Apple TV+), and Senna (Netflix).

Despite the loss, the action-packed series gained significant attention in India after winning the Best Series (Critics) and Best Screenplay awards at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is the Indian spin-off of the American television series Citadel on Amazon Prime Video, which starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of the spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.

