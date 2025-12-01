New Delhi: Pan-India actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru have reportedly tied the knot today. The couple has been hogging attention ever since they were first spotted together last year. However, neither Samantha nor Raj have officially confirmed the wedding as of now.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru Get Married?

According to HT City, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's wedding took place on Monday morning at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside Isha Yoga Centre.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The wedding was an intimate affair with only 30 guests in attendance and Sam wore a traditional red saree, as per HT report.

The buzz around Samantha and Raj's wedding started after latter's ex-wife Sshyamali De took to her Instagram stories, posting a cryptic quote, "Desperate people do desperate things". According to reports, she and Raj had divorced in 2022.

Samantha Makes It Insta Official

The actress almost confirmed her relationship with him on Instagram a few days back when she took to her social media handle and dropped pictures from the event where she launched her perfume brand Secret Alchemist. In one of the pictures from her carousal, Samantha was seen standing close beside Raj, with arms wrapped around him. In other photos, she posed with her perfume brand. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia was also seen at the event.

Samantha-Raj's Dating History

Strong rumours about Sam dating director Raj Nidimoru have been doing the rounds as the duo has been spotted together on various occasions. But neither has openly talked about it in public as yet.

Back in April, the duo were even spotted at the divine Tirupati Balaji Temple in Tirumala hilltop, Andhra Pradesh. Amid tight security, both Samantha and Raj walked towards the main temple area. Both Samantha and Raj offered prayers at the Lord Sri Venkateswara's Temple.

Earlier this year, Samantha took to Instagram and shared several photos from a pickleball match where Raj Nidimoru's presence along with her fuelled the dating buzz.