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Samantha Ruth Prabhu seeks divine blessings with Raj Nidimoru and 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' team

As 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' hit theatres, Samantha Ruth Prabhu began the day with a spiritual visit to the Sri Vari Temple alongside her husband Raj Nidimoru and the film's team. Videos and photos from the visit have gone viral, showing the actress seeking blessings before the release of her much-anticipated action drama.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 06:42 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 06:45 PM IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu seeks divine blessings with Raj Nidimoru and 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' team
Image Credit: Pic Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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