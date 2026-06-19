/Samantha Ruth Prabhu seeks divine blessings with Raj Nidimoru and 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' team

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently making headlines as her much-awaited action drama 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' has finally hit theatres. While social media is buzzing with reactions and fans are praising Samantha's powerful performance, the actress began her day with on a spiritual note. Samantha visited the Sri Vari temple with her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, and members of the Maa Inti Bangaram team.
Visuals of the couple's visit have surfaced on social media, showing them walking through the temple premises after seeking blessings. For the temple visit, Samantha kept her look simple yet elegant. She donned an ivory traditional suit with delicate gold embroidery and completed the look with a rich brown-gold dupatta. She completed her look with golden necklace and earrings.
Samantha's hubby Raj Nidimoru kept his appearance simple and traditional in a black shirt paired with a white veshti and a red shawl with golden borders. Director Nandini Reddy was also seen accompanying the couple. Television personality Sreemukhi and other members of the film’s team also joined the temple visit.
In the pictures and videos, Samantha looks cheerful and smiles as she makes her way through the temple premises. Her husband can also be seen guarding her from the immense crowd and helping her navigate her way while keeping her safe. The team was also surrounded by temple staff, security personnel and visitors as they made their way through the premises.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's much-awaited action entertainer 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' has hit theatres today. The film shows the actor in a never-before-seen action avatar and viewers have given mixed reactions to the action drama. Produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha, and Himank Duvvuru, the film is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Nandini Reddy. 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' also stars Diganth Manchale, Gauthami, Chaitanya, and Srinivas Gavireddy in key roles.
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