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Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares glimpses from traditional baby shower with Husband Raj Nidimoru

Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared glimpses from her traditional baby shower wearing a yellow ethnic outfit alongside her husband Raj Nidimoru, expressing her deep respect for ancestral rituals and mantras.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 08:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 08:27 PM IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares glimpses from traditional baby shower with Husband Raj Nidimoru
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares glimpses from traditional baby shower with Husband Raj Nidimoru
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