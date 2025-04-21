Advertisement
TIRUPATI BALAJI TEMPLE

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Visits Tirupati Temple With 'Family Man' Co-Director Raj Nidimoru Amid Dating Rumours - Watch

Amid dating rumours, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru spotted at the famous Tirupati Temple together.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 21, 2025, 08:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Visits Tirupati Temple With 'Family Man' Co-Director Raj Nidimoru Amid Dating Rumours - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Top Pan-India actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently spotted at the much revered Tirupati Balaji Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. The actress offered prayers at Lord Sri Venkateswara's abode on Saturday. Dressed in light pastel pink salwar-kameez, the actress stepped out in traditional attire for her temple visit.

But what caught everyone's attention was 'The Family Man' co-director Raj Nidimoru's presence. He too offered prayers at the famous Tirupati Balaji Temple. Amid tight security, both Samantha and Raj walked towards the main temple area.

Amid dating rumours, fans also reacted on social media to their visit to the temple together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Earlier this year, Samantha took to Instagram and shared several photos from a pickleball match where Raj Nidimoru's presence along with her fuelled the dating buzz. However, the duo has not reacted to the relationship rumours as yet.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, collectively known as Raj & DK are best known for their work as creators, directors, writers, and producers of the Hindi-language thriller series The Family Man (2019–present), Farzi (2023–present), and Guns & Gulaabs (2023).

Raj Nidimoru was also a co-director on Raj and DK's spy action-thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Samantha and Varun Dhawan in the lead. 

