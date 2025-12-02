Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wedding: Inside Raj Nidimoru And Actress’s Stunning Portrait-Cut Diamond Ring

New Delhi: Actress Samantha’s recent temple wedding to filmmaker Raj has sparked widespread attention online, particularly for her striking wedding ring.

Known for her fearless, unconventional choices, Samantha carried that signature boldness into her bridal jewellery. Instead of a traditional band or a classic solitaire, she chose a statement piece that is as intricate as it is striking.

At first glance, the ring radiates a bold, geometric aesthetic. But, as jewellery experts explain, its brilliance lies in the craftsmanship.

“It is made with portrait-cut diamonds – a large one in the centre, surrounded by smaller ones attached like petals. These diamonds are custom-cut. The kaarigar has to be shown the ring’s design first to cut them accordingly, and only then can the ring be made,” Hafsa Qureshi, founder of MISSHK Fine Jewellery, tells India Today.

A portrait-cut diamond is extremely thin, flat and crystal clear. Cutting it requires extraordinary finesse, as the stone must be sliced without cracking, a technique mastered by only a handful of skilled artisans. This makes portrait-cut pieces uniquely bespoke rather than mass-produced.

“The centre is a lozenge portrait-cut diamond of around 2 ct, and around it sit eight custom portrait-cut diamonds shaped like petals. It looks effortless on her hand, but the engineering behind it is extremely complex. Only a few workshops in the world cut and assemble portrait diamonds at this level,” explains jewellery expert Priyanshu Goel in a recent Instagram reel.

Samantha first revealed a glimpse of the ring in an Instagram post earlier this February.

Experts say the design draws heavily from the Art Deco movement, reflected in its clean geometry and architectural silhouette.

“This approach draws from modernist and Art Deco design principles, where negative space, symmetry, and sculptural presence become as important as the stones themselves,” notes Trishank Gupta, co-founder and managing director of Eleve Diamonds, as per the same report.

According to Qureshi, the ring is likely set in white gold or platinum, most often platinum, for its durability and ability to secure thin portrait-cut diamonds. Historically, such cuts were also prominent in Mughal and Nizami jewellery traditions.

A Shift Toward Sculptural Bridal Jewellery

Designers believe Samantha’s avant-garde choice could influence a new wave of engagement ring preferences in India.

“Samantha’s wedding ring stands out for its striking, contemporary design, characterised by clean, sculptural proportions and a high-impact silhouette. The centre stone features a portrait-cut diamond, prized in modern fine jewellery for its broad, elongated shape, refined mirror-like elegance, and wide visual spread,” Varda Goenka, founder of Varda Goenka Fine Jewels by Diagold, tells the media portal.

Ricky Vasandani, CEO and co-founder of Solitario, adds that the piece reflects a growing appetite for unconventional geometry and personalised shapes. “Rings like this signal a strong shift towards architectural bridal jewellery, pieces defined by shape, silhouette and negative space rather than ornate detailing,” he says.