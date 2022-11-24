Samantha Ruth Prabhu's bold photo in black string bikini makes jaws drop, check out her sexy photoshoot

NEW DELHI: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry. Apart from her films, Samantha often hits the headlines for her bold and unfiltered statements. In her recent times, her separation news from husband and actor Naga Chaitanya brought all the limelight to her.

While her fans were left heartbroken with the development, they showered the actress with all the love and support in her journey. Samantha is also an avid social media user and often drops photos from videos from her daily life. Recently, a video from her glamorous photoshoot has gone viral on social media.

The 'Family Man 2' star is seen exuding oomph in the bold video. She is seen donning a black bikini with unzipped colour-blocked pants. The hot look in the video has left her fans stunned. Samantha is showcasing her toned midriff in the black Burberry bikini. She completed the overall look with open tresses and a pink tint on her lips.

Watch the video below:

In terms of work, Samantha was last seen in 'Yashoda', an action-thriller film, which released on November 11, 2022. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audience. In 'Yashoda', Samantha plays a surrogate mother who gets to the bottom of the secrets of the corrupt medical world. Now she has 'Kushi' and 'Project K' in her kitty.

Samantha recently opened up on battling an autoimmune disease - Myositis. She got immense love and suport from the industry people who hailed her spirit and wished her a speedy recovery.



Earlier this year, when Samantha appeared on Karan Johar's popular chat show, Koffee With Karan 7, talking about her personal life, shae quipped, "There are hard feelings like if you put the both of us in a room you have to hide sharp objects. So as of now, yes."

Sam and Naga, in October last year, the couple announced their split on social media by sharing identical posts. The news of their separation did break a million hearts.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.

Meanwhile, buzz also caught up these days with Naga dating Made In Heaven actress and model Sobhita Dhulipala. However, no official confirmation has been made by either of them yet.