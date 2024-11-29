Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2826130https://zeenews.india.com/people/samantha-ruth-prabhus-father-joseph-prabhu-passes-away-until-we-meet-again-2826130.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Father Joseph Prabhu Passes Away: ''Until We Meet Again..''

Samantha Ruth Prabhu mourns the loss of her father, Joseph Prabu, sharing an emotional tribute on Instagram.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2024, 05:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Father Joseph Prabhu Passes Away: ''Until We Meet Again..'' (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the heartbreaking news of her father, Joseph Prabhu's passing, on her social media platforms earlier today. The actress took to Instagram Stories to express her deep sorrow in a heartfelt post. In her emotional tribute, she wrote, "Until we meet again, Dad," accompanied by a broken heart emoji. 

This is a developing Story

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Eknath Shinde Steps Back, BJP to Decide CM
DNA Video
DNA: Where Is Bushra Bibi Amidst Pakistan’s Chaos?
DNA Video
DNA: Chhattisgarh Couple Promotes Helmet Safety at Wedding, Video Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: IIT Kanpur Develops ‘Invisible’ Shield for Indian Army!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMPLB's 'provocative plan' on Waqf leaked!
DNA Video
DNA: Sambhal riots- shocking revelations in police FIR
DNA Video
DNA: Violence Erupts in Bangladesh After ISKCON Monk Chinmoy Das’ Arrest
DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK