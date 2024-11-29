Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Father Joseph Prabhu Passes Away: ''Until We Meet Again..''
Samantha Ruth Prabhu mourns the loss of her father, Joseph Prabu, sharing an emotional tribute on Instagram.
New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the heartbreaking news of her father, Joseph Prabhu's passing, on her social media platforms earlier today. The actress took to Instagram Stories to express her deep sorrow in a heartfelt post. In her emotional tribute, she wrote, "Until we meet again, Dad," accompanied by a broken heart emoji.
This is a developing Story
