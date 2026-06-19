Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest outing in mustard saree sparks pregnancy rumour?

New Delhi: Pan India actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her movie Maa Inti Bangaaram which has hit the cinemas today. The actress, who tied the knot with director Raj Nidimoru (who has also bankrolled the movie) has been on a promotional spree, leaving no stone unturned to make it a hit. In one of her latest Instagram posts ahead of attending an event, fans were quick to speculate whether she is on a family way.
For one of her movie events, Samantha was seen glowing in a mustard saree, looking absolutely stunning. While many hailed her look, some fans asked if the newlywed actress is pregnant? Take a quick dekko here:
Maa Inti Bangaaram is a Telugu action drama film directed by BV Nandini Reddy and produced by Raj Nidimoru. The film stars Samantha in the lead role, alongside Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami and Sreemukhi.
Maa Inti Bangaaram follows a woman who arrives in a traditional household as the new daughter-in-law - composed, obedient, scrutinised. What the family doesn't know is what she's hiding. When the past she buried refuses to stay buried, she must protect the very people who don't fully trust her, without ever letting them see who she really is, read a press note.
Interestingly, Maa Inti Bangaaram marks third collaboration between Samantha and the director BV Nandini Reddy, after Jabardasth (2013) and Oh! Baby (2019). Apart from the original Telugu, the film was also released in Tamil language with titled Engal Thangam (transl. Our Gold).
Samantha Ruth Prabhu married her beau and The Family Man helmer Raj Nidimoru at the Linga Bhairavi temple on December 1, 2025. According to HT City, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's wedding took place on Monday morning at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside Isha Yoga Centre. The wedding was an intimate affair with only 30 guests in attendance and Sam wore a traditional red saree.
Later, the couple shared beautiful pictures from the wedding ceremony on social media.
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