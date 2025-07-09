New Delhi: One of the most loved Pan-India actresses, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's personal life has always intrigued fans. Of late, there have been strong rumours about Sam dating director Raj Nidimoru as the duo has been spotted together on various occasions. But neither has openly talked about it in public as yet. Adding more fuel to the dating rumour fire are Sam's latest pics on Instagram.

Samantha's Close Pics With Raj Nidimoru

The actress on Tuesday, dropped photo dump from her trip to Detroit, Michigan on Instagram, where she attended the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) 2025 edition. But it was her close pics with rumoured beau, Raj Nidimoru, which sparked more speculation about their relationship.

In one of the pics, dressed in stylish oversized sweatshirt and baggy denims, Samantha can be seen walking happily with an arm around Raj Nidimoru. Many reacted to the pictures of the two.

One user wrote: I think samantha is back again. Another one said: Is she dating anyone from those pictures?

One user wrote: So babyyyy is it official??? Im soo soo happy for youu sammm

Are Samantha and Raj Nidimoru Dating?

Back in April, the duo were even spotted at the divine Tirupati Balaji Temple in Tirumala hilltop, Andhra Pradesh. Amid tight security, both Samantha and Raj walked towards the main temple area. Both Samantha and Raj offered prayers at the Lord Sri Venkateswara's Temple.

Earlier this year, Samantha took to Instagram and shared several photos from a pickleball match where Raj Nidimoru's presence along with her fuelled the dating buzz.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, collectively known as Raj & DK are best known for their work as creators, directors, writers, and producers of the Hindi-language thriller series The Family Man (2019–present), Farzi (2023–present), and Guns & Gulaabs (2023).

Raj Nidimoru was also a co-director on Raj and DK's spy action-thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Samantha and Varun Dhawan in the lead.