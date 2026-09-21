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Samay Raina and 12th fail fame Medha Shankr react to marriage speculation

Comedian Samay Raina and 12th Fail actor Medha Shankr have hilariously put an end to rumors of a December 2026 wedding, quipping that his upcoming India tour would require a delay.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 05:19 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 05:19 PM IST
Samay Raina and 12th fail fame Medha Shankr react to marriage speculation
Image Credit: Instagram

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