Samay Raina and Archana Puran Singh’s light-hearted banter on IGL 2 wins hearts

Archana Puran Singh recently grabbed attention after her fun and witty banter with comedian Samay Raina on India’s Got Latent. Their light-hearted exchange, filled with jokes and quick comebacks, left the audience entertained and sparked conversations online.
Archana Puran Singh appeared on the show, where she shared a humorous moment with host Samay Raina. It all began when Samay joked about Archana’s YouTube vlogs and said, “I have seen in your vlogs that neither your husband works nor your two useless sons. They are sitting here in the first row."
Reacting to this, Archana looked at her sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan and said, “I told you beforehand that you don’t sit in the front row, because this is not how you get fame; this is how you get insulted."
Samay quickly jumped in and added, “You know how you get fame?" He then copied Archana’s iconic laugh and teased her, saying she wasn’t taking her ‘laughing’ job seriously.
“Laughing Is the Toughest Job,” Says Archana
Responding to Samay’s joke, Archana Puran Singh said that laughing is actually not easy. “That’s the toughest work," she said.
Samay didn’t stop there and asked, “Laughing on Kapil Sharma’s jokes is tough?" Archana replied, “Yes". But she quickly realised what she had said and laughed it off, adding, “I fell right into that one."
India's Got Latent Season 2 premiered earlier this year, and it's been pulling in attention for content that just works: entertaining, sharp, the kind people talk about. You can watch it on YouTube or Netflix, so it's reaching a pretty wide audience across both platforms.
Archana kicked off her YouTube journey back in December 2024, and she didn't do it alone; it's a family affair, running through the channel AAAP Ka Parivaar. She runs it alongside her husband, Parmeet Sethi, and their sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan.
The whole thing actually started almost by accident. During the COVID-19 lockdown, she'd been sharing casual videos with her house help, Bhagyashree, just for fun. Those clips ended up going viral on social media, and it was her friends Bharti Singh and Farah Khan who pushed her to turn it into something real: a proper channel.
These days, the vlogs cover everyday family life banter, travel, food outings, the occasional celebrity run-in. What makes it work, really, is the chemistry. It's natural, unforced, and that's exactly why viewers keep coming back.
Samay Raina's a well-known Indian comedian, the kind with sharp wit and a humour style that's unmistakably his own. He built his name through stand-up and online content, and now he's known for hosting shows that blend comedy with candid, unscripted conversation.
Archana Puran Singh and Samay Raina's playful back-and-forth is a great example of how humour can turn into something genuinely memorable on screen. Their light, easy exchange didn't just entertain it gave viewers a real glimpse into who they are, making the whole episode land even better.
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