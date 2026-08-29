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Samay Raina and Archana Puran Singh’s light-hearted banter on IGL 2 wins hearts

Archana Puran Singh shared a fun and witty moment with Samay Raina on India’s Got Latent, where their playful banter left the audience entertained.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 01:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 01:01 PM IST
Samay Raina and Archana Puran Singh’s light-hearted banter on IGL 2 wins hearts
Image Credit: Youtube Still

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Samay Raina and Archana Puran Singh’s light-hearted banter on IGL 2 wins hearts
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