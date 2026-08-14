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Samay Raina case closed: Supreme Court praises outreach efforts, drops all FIRs

The Supreme Court has quashed all FIRs against comedian Samay Raina and four others over insensitive disability jokes, praising their subsequent efforts to conduct awareness shows and raise funds for the community while keeping the broader policy matter open for future guidelines.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 02:42 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 02:52 PM IST
Samay Raina case closed: Supreme Court praises outreach efforts, drops all FIRs
Image Credit: @netflix_in/Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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Samay Raina case closed: Supreme Court praises outreach efforts, drops all FIRs
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