Comedian Samay Raina has once again found himself at the centre of a major controversy following an on-stage banter with fellow comedian Sharon Verma on Season 2 of India’s Got Latent. The exchange, which featured panel guests Orry, Archana Puran Singh, and Nishant Suri, took a sharp turn when jokes targeting regional identities and historical tragedies began circulating across social media platforms, sparking severe public and political backlash.
The controversy erupted after Raina introduced Verma with a joke about her Bihar roots, saying, "She is from Bihar. She is so Bihari; she thinks 'Ebola' means someone said something."
Verma responded by targeting Raina’s Kashmiri identity, remarking, "Samay is so Kashmiri; he loves getting stoned," an apparent reference to stone-pelting associated with periods of unrest in the region.
The exchange escalated further when Raina brought up migration from Bihar to Mumbai for employment, stating, "Sharon Verma is a Bihari who came to Mumbai in search of a job. Just Bihari things."
Verma delivered a swift comeback, saying, "At least, I left my state by my choice," referring to the forced exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley during the 1990s. While both comedians appeared to take the interaction lightly during the shoot, online viewers quickly flagged the comments as insensitive commentary on displacement, genocide, and regional stereotypes.
As clips went viral, a section of social media users criticised both performers for trivialising historical trauma and regional struggles for the sake of comedy. The episode has since triggered an intense online debate over where to draw the line between playful roasting and offensive content.
The episode has drawn strong criticism from political leaders across the spectrum who have called out the comedians for crossing ethical boundaries.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey called out Samay Raina's comedy routines, stating to ANI, "Samay Raina is a comedian. His comedy routines often feature a great deal of obscenity. He has been involved in numerous controversies before... But Samay Raina has just made another controversial statement. His recent altercation with another comedian, Sharon Verma, reveals a profound lack of understanding on their part. These people will stoop to any level just to make money. Samay Raina understands neither Bihar nor Jammu and Kashmir properly. Although he hails from Jammu and Kashmir, he shows no loyalty to that region, and certainly none to the people of Bihar... Just stick to comedy. Why drag specific castes, states, or religions into it?"
Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari shared, "Any derogatory remark against any citizen of our country is intolerable; those who make such comments are essentially talking about tearing the nation apart. We envision an undivided India; for us, the king and the commoner are equal, and there should be no discrimination in the country based on caste or creed. This is the clear stance of the BJP."
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam remarked, "Samay Raina's show is a comedy show, and I believe humour should be taken as humour. I know the remark related to Bihar wasn't good, and the way the girl connected to Bihar gave a sharp retort in the context of Kashmir didn't sit well with me either... The atrocities committed against Kashmiri Pandits - she, in some way, commented on those atrocities, and Samay Raina, who is a Kashmiri Pandit, was clapping for it. That didn't sit well with me either... I felt like the injustice faced by Kashmiri Pandits was being mocked, but in the end, I forgive both those kids. It was humour, and it should be taken as a joke...There is no place for obscenity in society. If someone spreads obscenity in the name of humour, then certainly there should be a ban on them."
Congress leader Harish Rawat added, "Humour is a divine art form that uplifts people, gladdens the heart, and lightens the burden of worries. However, when you misuse it to portray a caste, community, or region in a derogatory or mocking manner, it diminishes the value of humour itself. Samay Raina needs to understand this."
Congress leader Tariq Anwar stated, "We are civilised citizens of India. People are born in different places. While speaking, one should keep in mind that no one's feelings are hurt."
AAP leader Sanjay Singh offered a more nuanced stance, explaining, "I think that if a comedian says something like this, their intention is to make people laugh. In that process, sometimes they make mistakes. But I think it is not right to turn it into an issue and target them. Instead, one should engage in dialogue with them and explain."
On the other hand, BJP MLA RS Pathania condemned the remarks, saying, "India has a collective flow, a collective sentiment, India has a history, India has a tradition, and India has a golden future. Mischievous acts like this have previously led to fines for Samay Raina, but by tearing apart the guidelines set by law, the Constitution, and social ethics, he has made the remark again. We condemn it."
PDP leader Syed Tajamul Islam emphasised the need to respect the Kashmiri Pandit community: "The land of Jammu & Kashmir remains incomplete without (Kashmiri Pandits)... They did not leave their homes out of mere choice. The way these personalities are sometimes treated, there is no room for such conduct in either religion or humanity... We await their return, but wherever they are, they deserve great respect."
BJP leader Ram Kadam urged public action and stricter legislation, stating, "We all respect any artist's talent, his art, but if under the guise of art, someone's faith, belief, or sentiments are hurt, it simply means that the artist is crossing certain boundaries to cause pain to people. Now this has become a trend. For publicity stunts, people start dragging in gods and goddesses or sentiments... It all ends with an apology... Now the time has come to enact a strict law against this... Then no one will have the courage to do such things. Enacting a strict law is the need of the hour, but until such a law is made, the public should ban such people on social media so that their minds come to their senses... Whether it's Samay Raina or anyone else under the guise of art, no one's sentiments can be hurt, and if someone is doing that, they cannot be forgiven."
As political and public reactions continue to mount, neither Samay Raina nor Sharon Verma has issued a public response regarding the criticism surrounding the episode.
(With ANI Inputs)
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