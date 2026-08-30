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Samay Raina faces severe political backlash following controversial remarks on India's Got Latent

A viral exchange between comedians Samay Raina and Sharon Verma on India's Got Latent has sparked widespread political backlash, with leaders across party lines condemning their remarks on Biharis and Kashmiri Pandits as offensive publicity stunts.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 10:08 AM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 10:08 AM IST
Samay Raina faces severe political backlash following controversial remarks on India's Got Latent
Image Credit: ANI/Instagram

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Samay Raina faces severe political backlash following controversial remarks on India's Got Latent
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