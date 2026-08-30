BJP leader Ram Kadam says, "We all respect any artist's talent, his art, but if under the guise of art, someone's faith, belief, or sentiments are hurt, it simply means that the artist is crossing certain boundaries to cause pain to people. Now this has become a trend. For publicity stunts, people start dragging in gods and goddesses or sentiments... It all ends with an apology... Now the time has come to enact a strict law against this... Then no one will have the courage to do such things. Enacting a strict law is the need of the hour, but until such a law is made, the public should ban such people on social media so that their minds come to their senses... Whether it's Samay Raina or anyone else under the guise of art, no one's sentiments can be hurt, and if someone is doing that, they cannot be forgiven."