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Samay Raina fined Rs 3 Lakh by the Supreme Court after breaking promises in disability case

The Supreme Court fined comedian Samay Raina and four others Rs 3 lakh each for failing to invite specially-abled individuals onto his show and misleading the bench about their compliance, warning that the penalty will skyrocket to Rs 30 lakh for continued defiance.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 05:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 05:45 PM IST
Samay Raina fined Rs 3 Lakh by the Supreme Court after breaking promises in disability case
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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