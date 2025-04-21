Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2889214https://zeenews.india.com/people/samay-raina-in-legal-trouble-after-insensitive-joke-about-infant-with-rare-disease-2889214.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SAMAY RAINA

Samay Raina In Legal Trouble After Insensitive Joke About Infant With Rare Disease

The Supreme Court expressed deep concern over Samay Raina’s alleged joke about a baby with spinal muscular atrophy, calling for greater sensitivity and compassion in such matters.

|Last Updated: Apr 21, 2025, 04:55 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Samay Raina In Legal Trouble After Insensitive Joke About Infant With Rare Disease (Image: X)

Mumbai: "India's Got Latent" ideator Samay Raina has landed in legal soup yet again as the Supreme Court has expressed distress regarding his insensitive remarks allegedly making fun of an infant suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a heartbreaking medical condition. 

Refreshing your memory, Raina recently got in trouble over fellow comic Ranveer Allahbadia's joke about parents and sex on his show "India's Got Latent". Now, Raina has also been impleaded to the hearing of that case.

Sharing concern over Raina's remark about the disabled, Justice Surya Kant stated, "We are really disturbed by the allegations. We place such instances on record... implead the concerned persons... suggest measures. Then we will see."

SC's reaction comes after an intervention application was submitted by the Cure SMA Foundation of India, urging the court to consider the massive prices of drugs used to treat the condition.

It must be noted here that the life-saving drugs for SMA include Zolgensma, a one-time gene therapy that costs approximately Rs 16 crore.

The application stated that such medicines are beyond the reach of the majority of the population of the country, and keeping this in mind, it was not correct of Raina to allegedly make fun of the fact that raising funds is the only way for poor people to buy these medicines.

The foundation asked for "the highest degree of sensitivity and compassion" when it comes to talking about people suffering from SMA.

During his show, "India's Got Latent" Raina pointed out a charity case of a two-month-old baby. He said "something crazy" had happened, "A two-month-old baby requires a Rs 16 crore injection."

Addressing a woman in the audience, he added, "Ma'am, you tell me... if you were that mother and one day Rs 16 crore appeared in your bank account... while you had a two-month-old... wouldn't you at least look at your husband once and say...'Hmmm... inflation is rising'."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK