Samay Raina-Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Vivek Agnihotri Calls Out 'Selective Outrage' Over Vulgarity In Comedy

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to his X (Formerly Twitter) and shared his views on the recent controversy surrounding India's Got Latent host Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia. After Samay Raina shared a post on social media, Vivek Agnihotri responded with a tweet, emphasizing that the outrage over vulgarity in comedy is selective and hypocritical.

In his tweet, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri highlighted how Samay Raina is a product of the digital era, which many with an analogue mindset struggle to understand, leading to an existential divide. Agnihotri highlighted how politics, religion, and moral policing have long controlled society, but the digital generation rejects traditional validation. Calling outrage over vulgarity in comedy selective and hypocritical, he emphasized that India has always had space for irreverent humour.

TECHNOLOGY VS SOCIAL MORALS:

The Case of Samay Raina and the Digital Generation



In the last two decades, technology has evolved at an unprecedented pace. But while technology is the product of the human mind, the human brain itself is not designed to adapt as quickly as its own… pic.twitter.com/c1D4glNCPJ — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 13, 2025

Vivek Agnihotri argued that as political and religious forces tighten control, dying art forms are being replaced by comedians like Samay Raina. Emphasizing that comedy is a social issue, he stated that politics and religion should not interfere. He condemned reckless attacks on young creators, stressing that nurturing creative minds is essential for a thriving society.

