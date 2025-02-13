Samay Raina’s Gujarat Show Gets Cancelled After The IGL Controversy

Mumbai: Comedian Samay Raina is facing the heat after the controversy surrounding his show India’s Got Latent. Reports suggest that his scheduled comedy performances in Gujarat have been called off following public outrage. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has claimed responsibility for the cancellations, citing backlash over offensive remarks made in a recent episode of the show.

According to VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput, Raina had planned four stand-up shows in Gujarat—Surat on April 17, Vadodara on April 18, and Ahmedabad on April 19 and 20. However, as of Wednesday, tickets for these events were no longer available on BookMyShow. “It appears that organizers have removed the shows from the platform, likely due to public pressure,” Rajput stated.

The controversy erupted after a clip from India’s Got Latent featuring social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia went viral. In the video, Allahbadia made crude remarks about parents and sex, leading to widespread criticism and legal complaints in Mumbai and Guwahati. While Allahbadia has faced significant backlash, it appears that Raina is also experiencing the consequences as the show’s creator.

VHP regional secretary Ashvin Patel welcomed the cancellations, urging event organizers to be cautious about hosting comedians who “hurt public sentiments.” He added, “The people of Gujarat have made it clear that such individuals are not welcome here.”

As of now, Raina has not commented on the reported cancellations, and it remains unclear whether the shows were voluntarily pulled or if external pressure played a role. However, the incident highlights the growing controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent and its impact on those associated with it.

Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly.… Samay Raina ReheSamay February 12 2025

Meanwhile, Samay addressed the controversy with a statement, but the internet questioned why he didn't apologise.