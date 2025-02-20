Samay Raina Says ‘Lagta Hai Mere Samay Hi Kharab Chal Raha Hai’ Amid IGL Controversy

Mumbai: Indian stand-up comedian and popular online personality Samay Raina recently addressed the controversy surrounding his appearance on India’s Got Laten (IGL) with Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps. The episode stirred heated discussions online, with many criticizing Ranveer Allahbadia's joke on parents and now he is facing the repercussions of the same. In his recent live show at the Myer Horowitz Theatre in Edmonton, Canada, Samay Raina broke his silence in his signature comedic style.

During his performance, Raina acknowledged the situation with humour, delivering a line that quickly caught his attention, “Shayad samay kharab chal raha hai mera, par yaad rakhna doston, main Samay hoon!” (“Maybe my time is going bad, but remember friends, I am Samay!”)

This statement, a clever wordplay on his name reflected his ability to tackle controversy with lightheartedness. The joke directly referenced his appearance on the IGL show with Ranveer Allahbadia, a conversation that did not sit well with many of his fans and followers.

As the backlash grew, memes and debates flooded Twitter and Reddit, with many humorously referring to the situation as a “career L” for the comedian. However, Raina, known for his self-aware humour, has seemingly chosen to embrace the moment rather than shy away from it.

Raina’s response at the Edmonton show is a testament to his comedic resilience. Instead of addressing the controversy with a formal statement or social media post, he chose to integrate it into his act, making his audience laugh at his own misfortunes.

Despite the ongoing discussions, Raina continues to perform internationally, with shows scheduled across North America. His ability to take criticism in stride and use it as material for his comedy suggests that he is unlikely to let the controversy affect his long-term career.