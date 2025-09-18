Advertisement
THE BA***DS OF BOLLYWOOD

Samay Raina Sports ‘Say No To Cruise’ T-Shirt At Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds Of Bollywood Premiere, Internet Says 'Bro Should Really Hesitate'

Comedian Samay Raina wore a "Say No To Cruise" t-shirt at the premiere of Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, sparking a significant online reaction.

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 02:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Samay Raina Sports ‘Say No To Cruise’ T-Shirt At Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds Of Bollywood Premiere, Internet Says 'Bro Should Really Hesitate'(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Comedian Samay Raina has once again managed to grab headlines—this time not for his jokes, but for his wardrobe choice. The stand-up comic surprised everyone at the star-studded premiere of Aryan Khan’s much-anticipated directorial debut, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood  held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

While Bollywood’s biggest names walked the red carpet in high-fashion ensembles, Samay kept it simple yet attention-grabbing. He arrived in a plain black T-shirt emblazoned with the bold text: “Say No to Cruise.”

The quirky fashion statement immediately caught the eye of paparazzi and fans alike. Pictures of the comedian from the event quickly circulated online, sparking a flurry of reactions. Many netizens praised his unconventional style, while others speculated about the hidden meaning behind the message.

Wow Samay! Kya T-Shirt pehna hai
byu/cinematicbeast inBollyBlindsNGossip

Many suggested it was a jab at Aryan Khan’s 2021 arrest in a drug-related case. For the unversed, Aryan Khan was embroiled in a high-profile drugs case after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a rave party on the Goa-bound Empress cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The superstar's son was arrested along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant by an NCB team led by ex-Zonal officer Sameer Wankhede in October 2021. Aryan Khan was got out in Bail after spending more than three weeks in jail following his arrest.

Also Read: The Ba***ds of Bollywood Streaming On OTT: When And Where To Watch Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut

Netizens React

A user wrote, "Oh godd!!!! Samay, he is born different… who would have thought. Can’t stop laughing."

Another commented, "Guts bhai!"

A third added, "I know it’s cliché, but… bro should really hesitate."

"Don't think SRK is that witty," a fourth commentator said.

Others chimed in, "And Samay Raina is back!!!"

A fifth user posted, "GUTS by Samay Raina."

However, some criticised the comedian for his choice, labeling it as "attention-seeking."

One user said, "Less funny, more attention-seeking behavior."

Another remarked, "Damn, this guy can make a joke out of any situation."

"So why bring it up now? It's such an old issue; hardly anyone can relate," another commented.

 Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds Of Bollywood which features Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Rajat Bedi, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, and Sahher Bambba, among others, is now streaming on Netflix.

The series is based on Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious outsider who wishes to make it big in Bollywood. With his best friend 
 Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) and manager Sanya (Anya Singh) by his side. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Srujani Mohinta

Srujani Mohinta is a Sub-editor at Zee’s Entertainment Desk. A sociology student with a keen interest in films, she brings critical thinking and analytical depth to her writing on movies and Bollyw... Read more

