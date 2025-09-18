Samay Raina Sports ‘Say No To Cruise’ T-Shirt At Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds Of Bollywood Premiere, Internet Says 'Bro Should Really Hesitate'

New Delhi: Comedian Samay Raina has once again managed to grab headlines—this time not for his jokes, but for his wardrobe choice. The stand-up comic surprised everyone at the star-studded premiere of Aryan Khan’s much-anticipated directorial debut, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

While Bollywood’s biggest names walked the red carpet in high-fashion ensembles, Samay kept it simple yet attention-grabbing. He arrived in a plain black T-shirt emblazoned with the bold text: “Say No to Cruise.”

The quirky fashion statement immediately caught the eye of paparazzi and fans alike. Pictures of the comedian from the event quickly circulated online, sparking a flurry of reactions. Many netizens praised his unconventional style, while others speculated about the hidden meaning behind the message.

Many suggested it was a jab at Aryan Khan’s 2021 arrest in a drug-related case. For the unversed, Aryan Khan was embroiled in a high-profile drugs case after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a rave party on the Goa-bound Empress cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The superstar's son was arrested along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant by an NCB team led by ex-Zonal officer Sameer Wankhede in October 2021. Aryan Khan was got out in Bail after spending more than three weeks in jail following his arrest.

Netizens React

A user wrote, "Oh godd!!!! Samay, he is born different… who would have thought. Can’t stop laughing."

Another commented, "Guts bhai!"

A third added, "I know it’s cliché, but… bro should really hesitate."

"Don't think SRK is that witty," a fourth commentator said.

Others chimed in, "And Samay Raina is back!!!"

A fifth user posted, "GUTS by Samay Raina."

However, some criticised the comedian for his choice, labeling it as "attention-seeking."

One user said, "Less funny, more attention-seeking behavior."

Another remarked, "Damn, this guy can make a joke out of any situation."

"So why bring it up now? It's such an old issue; hardly anyone can relate," another commented.

Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds Of Bollywood which features Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Rajat Bedi, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, and Sahher Bambba, among others, is now streaming on Netflix.

