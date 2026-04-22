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NewsEntertainmentPeopleSamay Raina's 'Still Alive' is most-watched stand-up special in the world with 53.4 million views
SAMAY RAINA

Samay Raina's 'Still Alive' is most-watched stand-up special in the world with 53.4 million views

Samay Raina controversy: A remark made by Ranveer Allahbadia triggered widespread backlash, following which FIRs were filed against Samay Raina and others involved.

|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 02:33 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Samay Raina's 'Still Alive' is most-watched stand-up special in the world with 53.4 million viewsPic Courtesy: Video Grab

Mumbai: Comedian Samay Raina has made a strong comeback after more than a year away from the public eye following the 'India's Got Latent' controversy, with his latest comedy special achieving a major global milestone online.

Raina recently released his debut stand-up special titled 'Still Alive' on YouTube, which has now crossed 53.4 million views. According to a release, it has emerged as the most-watched full-length stand-up comedy special in the world from a single upload.

ALSO READ | After Samay Raina’s honest take on anxiety, Amitabh Bachchan pens note on overthinking in the digital age

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With this achievement, Raina has reportedly become the first comedian to hold the record for the highest-viewed stand-up special globally on a single video platform upload.

'Still Alive' also marks Raina's first official stand-up special. In the 1-hour and 21-minute-long performance, he speaks candidly about the 'India's Got Latent' controversy, his one-year break from public appearances, personal and financial struggles, childhood bullying, his Kashmiri Pandit identity, mental health and the support he received from fans and close friends.

ALSO READ | Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna calls out Samay Raina, says 'tu sirf gadhe par baithne ke layak...'

For those unversed, the 'India's Got Latent' controversy began in February last year after Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva Mukhija appeared as panellists on the show. A remark made by Allahbadia triggered widespread backlash, following which FIRs were filed against Samay Raina and others involved.

Following the controversy, Raina removed the show from YouTube, while Allahbadia later issued a public apology. Despite the setback, Samay has also indicated that a second season of India's Got Latent is in the works. 

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