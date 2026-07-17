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  • /Sambhavna Seth, Avinash Dwivedi reveal names of their twins; share first family pictures | SEE PIC

Sambhavna Seth, Avinash Dwivedi reveal names of their twins; share first family pictures | SEE PIC

Actress Sambhavna Seth and husband Avinash Dwivedi have officially named their newborn twins Yugaarth and Dhwajah, sharing intimate family photographs following their emotional, decade-long path to parenthood via surrogacy.

Published: Jul 17, 2026, 08:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 08:55 PM IST
Sambhavna Seth, Avinash Dwivedi reveal names of their twins; share first family pictures | SEE PIC
Image Credit: @sambhavnasethofficial/instagram

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