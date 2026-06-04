Sambhavna Seth welcomes twins via surrogacy after 10-year IVF struggle; shares emotional hospital photos

Mumbai: Actress Sambhavna Seth has welcomed twin babies via surrogacy with her husband Avinash Dwivedi.

The actress shared a touching and emotional moment from the special occasion on social media. She expressed her overwhelming joy as she embraced motherhood. Taking to Instagram, Sambhavna and Avinash shared a joint post announcing the arrival of their newborn twins. Along with the happy news, the couple also posted a series of photos from the hospital capturing the emotional moment. One particularly touching picture showed a teary-eyed Sambhavna, while Avinash Dwivedi stood by her side, comforting her during the special occasion.

For the caption, they wrote, “Maha Diwali came early this year. Lakshmi aur Ganesh dono ghar aa gaye. Our Hearts Are Full Of Gratitude. Har Har Mahadev.”

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Shortly after the couple shared the post on social media, close friends from the industry flooded the comments section with love, congratulations, and warm wishes. Gauahar Khan wrote, “Awwwwwwww god bless u both and the babies always !!! Extremely happy n may Allah keep them in safety and happiness! Ameen”. Urfi Javed wrote, “Many many congratulations.”

Debinna Bonnerjee wrote, “Oh wow wow. So happy to hear this. Best best. Ganpati Bappa morya.” Kishwer Merchant commented, “Congratulations.” Rohit Purohit extended his wishes writing, “Many many congratulations.”

For the unversed, Sambhavna’s IVF journey lasted nearly 10 years. In an Instagram post, she revealed that she had gone through seven IVF cycles, faced several miscarriages, and endured the physical and mental strain of hormonal treatments. Eventually, she and her husband Avinash decided to opt for surrogacy.

In April, Sambhavna and Avinash Dwivedi took to social media to announce that they were expecting their first child. In a joint post, they shared a series of pictures capturing their joy, where the couple was seen holding newspaper-style posters that read “We’re Pregnant” and “Baby Coming Soon,” while smiling from ear to ear.

For the caption, they wrote, “We Are PREGNANT. Our most beautiful story is now in production, through love, hope, and SURROGACY. Countdown Begins.” (sic).