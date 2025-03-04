Mumbai: Actor Samir Soni, who played an ungrateful son in the 2003 hit Baghban, recently opened up about the harsh reality he faced after the film’s success. Despite being part of a blockbuster starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini, Samir found himself jobless for months, battling frustration and self-doubt.

In a candid interview with Ujjawal Trivedi on YouTube, Samir recalled how Baghban, instead of opening doors for him, left him in an unexpected career slump. He revealed that he didn’t receive a single offer for three months after the film’s release.

“Even after the film became a hit, I didn’t get a single work offer. I used to live near the beach at that time, and every evening, I would go there and cry. I would ask God, ‘What do you want? I left everything for this career. If you don’t want to make me a hero, fine. But now, even after accepting a villain’s role, I am still not getting work. What should I do now?’”

Before Baghban, Samir had worked in Dance Like a Man, which won a National Film Award, but it failed to get him recognition in mainstream cinema. When Baghban came his way, he was initially skeptical about playing a negative role.

“Honestly, in my head, I thought, ‘Why am I being offered this? Four loser sons, and I am one of them? Who behaves like this? I came here to be a hero, and now you are turning me into a villain. Why are you doing this to me?’” he admitted.

Samir’s struggle eventually led him to television, where he found his breakthrough with Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin. The show became a turning point in his career, giving him the recognition and stability he had been yearning for.

Looking back, Samir’s journey is a reminder of how unpredictable the entertainment industry can be. Even after working in a hit film, success doesn’t always come easy. However, his perseverance ultimately paid off, proving that patience and resilience can turn things around.