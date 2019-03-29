Sana Khan's belly dance on Deepika Padukone's 'Ang Laga De' is breaking the internet—Watch

New Delhi: The gorgeous Sana Khan won a million hearts when she appeared in Bigg Boss season 6. Post her stint in one of the biggest and most controversial reality shows of Indian television, Sana became a household name. She might have been missing from filmy scene for quite some time but knows how to grab the limelight.

The actress enjoys a huge fan following and has over 1.8 million fans on social media app Instagram. Sana is quite active on Insta and often shares pics and videos to keep her fans hooked.

One of her Instagram posts, in which she can be seen belly dancing caught our attention and is breaking the internet.

Sana can be seen belly dancing to Deepika Padukone's iconic song 'Ang Laga De' from the movie 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram- Leela'. The song featured Deepika's sizzling chemistry with her husband Ranveer Singh and topped charts for a long time.

Check out the video:

Sana was last seen in the film 'Wajah Tum Ho' that also starred Sharman Joshi.

The film released on December 16, 2016 and was helmed by Vishal Pandya.