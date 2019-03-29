हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sana Khan

Sana Khan's belly dance on Deepika Padukone's 'Ang Laga De' is breaking the internet—Watch

Sana can be seen belly dancing to Deepika Padukone's iconic song 'Ang Laga De' from the movie 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram- Leela'. 

Sana Khan&#039;s belly dance on Deepika Padukone&#039;s &#039;Ang Laga De&#039; is breaking the internet—Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The gorgeous Sana Khan won a million hearts when she appeared in Bigg Boss season 6. Post her stint in one of the biggest and most controversial reality shows of Indian television, Sana became a household name. She might have been missing from filmy scene for quite some time but knows how to grab the limelight. 

The actress enjoys a huge fan following and has over 1.8 million fans on social media app Instagram. Sana is quite active on Insta and often shares pics and videos to keep her fans hooked.

One of her Instagram posts, in which she can be seen belly dancing caught our attention and is breaking the internet.

Sana can be seen belly dancing to Deepika Padukone's iconic song 'Ang Laga De' from the movie 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram- Leela'. The song featured Deepika's sizzling chemistry with her husband Ranveer Singh and topped charts for a long time.

Check out the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sana Khaan (@sanakhaan21) on

Sana was last seen in the film 'Wajah Tum Ho' that also starred Sharman Joshi.

The film released on December 16, 2016 and was helmed by Vishal Pandya.

Tags:
Sana KhanSana Khan dance videoSana Khan belly danceDeepika PadukoneAng Laga De song
Next
Story

Malaika Arora's vacation pics will make you want to pack your bags and leave!

Must Watch

PT2M18S

Rajnath Singh on BJP not getting a majority in 2019 Lok Sabha election