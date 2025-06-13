New Delhi: Actor Sana Makbul, known for winning Bigg Boss OTT last year, recently informed her fans that she has been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis. Earlier, a photo of the actress from a hospital bed had sparked concern among well-wishers.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sana revealed that her condition has worsened and she is currently battling the serious liver disease.

“I’ve been living with autoimmune hepatitis for a while now, but recently things got worse. My immune system started attacking my liver more aggressively, and I’ve now been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis,” Sana shared, adding, “But I’m trying to stay strong and take one day at a time.”

The Bigg Boss winner also revealed that she has started immunotherapy, and doctors are doing their best to avoid a liver transplant.

“The doctors and I are doing everything we can to avoid a liver transplant. I’ve started immunotherapy – it’s really intense and tiring. Some days are harder than others. But I’m holding on to hope. I just want to get better without needing something as big as a liver transplant. It’s not going to be easy, but I’m not ready to give up. Some days I cry, some days I laugh, but every day, I try. As they say, healing is a journey, and I’m learning as I go.”

Sana clarified that her condition didn’t worsen overnight, but gradually became more serious over time “This didn’t happen overnight; I’ve been managing it for a while. Recently, it flared up badly, which has forced me to pause my work commitments. It breaks my heart a little, as I’ve worked really hard to achieve all this success. Just when things were falling into place, my health took a hit. I may be walking slower right now, but I’m still moving—and that’s all that matters.”

(This is a developing story)