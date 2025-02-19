Sanam Teri Kasam Actor Harshvardhan Rane was a Delivery Boy; This Actor Recognised His Talent

Mumbai: Harshvardhan Rane’s journey from delivering helmets to starring in Bollywood films is nothing short of inspiring. The Sanam Teri Kasam actor once worked as a delivery boy before John Abraham spotted his potential and gave him a life-changing opportunity.

With the recent re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam in theaters, Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane have once again won hearts. However, many may not know the struggles Harsh faced before making it big in Bollywood.

In an interview with a Hindi daily, Harshvardhan shared, “In 2004, I used to work as a delivery boy. Once, I delivered a helmet to John Abraham. The way I felt that day, seeing him, I continue to feel the same every time I see him. He is the producer of my film, but I still feel nervous around him. When he puts a hand on my shoulder, I start stepping backward, thinking, ‘When will he go, when will he go?’”

Despite John asking him to be more comfortable, Harsh still calls him “sir” out of deep respect. He recalled, “I met him when I was delivering stuff, with oil in my hair, pimples on my face, and riding a dirty bike. I try to be more open around him, but I just cannot. Perhaps, I won’t be able to do it in this life.”

John Abraham, who personally recommended Harsh for Sanam Teri Kasam, spoke about his decision in an interview with Pinkvilla, saying, “I suggested Harsh because he has the perfect balance to be a serious player in the action genre. He will blow everyone away.”

Harshvardhan Rane’s journey from struggling to survive in Mumbai to winning accolades for his performances is proof that talent, resilience, and the right opportunities can change a person’s life forever.