/Sanchita Ugale death: Ravi Kishan reacts to alleged suicide, says 'suicide to sabse bada paap hai...'

New Delhi: Reacting to the death of famous television actress Sanchita Ugale, actor-MP Ravi Kishan spoke to the press regarding the alleged suicide news. He, in general, without taking any names, shared his views on how spirituality and meditation can help people under stress.
Ravi Kishan, without directly taking Sanchita Ugale's name, said it was 'sad' adding, "Isiliye meditation zaroori hai, adhyatma zaroori hai, puja paath zaroori hai, thoda shaktiyan milti hai. Sukh dukh to aate rehte hai, vo aate rahenge. Aisa koi vyakti nahi hai jo dukhi nahi hai, chintan nahi hai jisko. Lekin zinda bhi rehna hai."
He added, "Suicide to sabse bada paap hai, vo aatma ko kabhi moksh hi nahi milta. Jo bhi aatmahatya karta hai, uski aatma yahi bhatakti hai. Kyunki usne apne nirdharit samay par praan nahi tyaga. Pehle le liya. To vo vahin aatmayen banke, pret pishach banke, yahi ghoomte hai."
VIDEO | Gorakhpur: On TV Actress Sanchita Ugale’s demise, BJP MP Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) says, “Just yesterday, one of our artists, a young television actress who was only 22 years old, died by suicide. It is very tragic. That is why meditation is important. Spirituality is… pic.twitter.com/PXi9ncF1tD— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 16, 2026
Sanchita Ugale was found dead at her residence in Mumbai's Nalasopara area in an alleged case of suicide. Her sudden tragic demise left her family, friends and industry co-stars in a state of shock. She was 22.
Sanchita became famous for her part in 'Kumkum Bhagya.' She was also seen in 'Wagle Ki Duniya', 'Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi,' opposite actor Sorab Bedi. Ugale also did a few movies including Vicky Kaushal-starrer historical drama Chhaava and made an appearance alongside noted actor Manoj Bajpayee in the investigative thriller Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout.
According to police, the incident took place on the evening of June 14 at Sai Santoshi Building in Achole village, Nalasopara East. Officials said Sanchita was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom using a saree. The room was locked from the inside. Family members rushed her to a Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation hospital, where doctors declared her dead after examination.
"The incident occurred between 7 and 7.30 pm on June 14th. Sanchita had locked the door from the inside and hanged herself with a sari from the ceiling fan in her bedroom. She was taken to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her dead after examination. On June 15th, based on a complaint from the deceased's father, Machinda Ugale, Achole police registered a case of accidental death (ADR) under Section 194 of the Indian Civil Services Code (BNSS)," API Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station told mediapersons.
(With agency inputs)
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