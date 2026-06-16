/Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide at 22, TV actress's brother draws comparison with late Sushant Singh Rajput

New Delhi: Popular television and film actress Sanchita Ugale was found dead at her residence in Mumbai's Nalasopara area in an alleged case of suicide. Her sudden tragic demise left her family, friends and industry co-stars in a state of shock. She was 22.
Late actress Sanchita Ugale's brother, Akash Satish Ugale, has now alleged a connection between his sister's suicide and the untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushanth Singh Rajput in 2020. In a conversation with IANS, he stressed that both his sister and Sushant were facing immense pressure from the industry, which led them to take a drastic step. Not just that, they happened to pass away on the same date, 6 years apart.
He pointed out that the last post on Sanchita Ugale's social media handle was about Sushant Singh Rajput. She had posted an Instagram reel in which it was written— 'It’s again 14 June', remembering Sushant on his death anniversary on Sunday.
Akash told IANS, "He committed suicide on 14th June 2020. Why? Because Bollywood, this industry, put a lot of pressure on him, and because of that pressure, he committed suicide. In the same way, yesterday my sister also committed suicide for the same reason, that’s what I’m saying."
Explaining the connection between the two sudden demises, 6 years apart, he added, "Just 1 day ago, meaning yesterday, she posted an Instagram reel in which it was written— 'It’s again 14 June'. This means that 14th June is happening again and yesterday itself she also committed suicide."
At the end, he urged Prime Minister Modi, President Draupadi Murmu, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to look into his sister's death.
"So, I request my country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Draupadi Murmu, my state’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, to please take note of this incident", he requested.
For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. As per the postmortem report, he died of asphyxia due to hanging.
According to police, the incident took place on the evening of June 14 at Sai Santoshi Building in Achole village, Nalasopara East. Officials said Sanchita was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom using a saree. The room was locked from the inside. Family members rushed her to a Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation hospital, where doctors declared her dead after examination.
"The incident occurred between 7 and 7.30 pm on June 14th. Sanchita had locked the door from the inside and hanged herself with a sari from the ceiling fan in her bedroom. She was taken to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her dead after examination. On June 15th, based on a complaint from the deceased's father, Machinda Ugale, Achole police registered a case of accidental death (ADR) under Section 194 of the Indian Civil Services Code (BNSS)," API Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station told mediapersons.
Sanchita became famous for her part in 'Kumkum Bhagya.' She was also seen in 'Wagle Ki Duniya', 'Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi,' opposite actor Sorab Bedi. Ugale also did a few movies including Vicky Kaushal-starrer historical drama Chhaava and made an appearance alongside noted actor Manoj Bajpayee in the investigative thriller Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout.
(With agency inputs)
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