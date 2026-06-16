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  • /Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide at 22, TV actress's brother draws comparison with late Sushant Singh Rajput

Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide at 22, TV actress's brother draws comparison with late Sushant Singh Rajput

Sanchita Ugale death: She became known for playing Diya Tandon in 'Kumkum Bhagya' and later was also seen in 'Wagle Ki Duniya'.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 09:25 AM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 09:25 AM IST
Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide at 22, TV actress's brother draws comparison with late Sushant Singh Rajput
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Instagram/@sanchitaugale

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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