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  • /Sanchita Ugale passes away: AICWA urges high-level probe into actress’s death, seeks transparent investigation from Maharashtra CM

Sanchita Ugale passes away: AICWA urges high-level probe into actress’s death, seeks transparent investigation from Maharashtra CM

Sanchita Ugale has reportedly passed away at the age of 22, prompting AICWA to call for a high-level investigation into the circumstances surrounding her alleged suicide.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 07:23 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 07:24 PM IST
Sanchita Ugale passes away: AICWA urges high-level probe into actress’s death, seeks transparent investigation from Maharashtra CM
Image Credit: (Image: @sanchita_ugale/Instagram)

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