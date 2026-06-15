/Sanchita Ugale passes away: AICWA urges high-level probe into actress’s death, seeks transparent investigation from Maharashtra CM

Sanchita Ugale death news: The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urging a high-level investigation into the sudden death of television actress Sanchita Ugale, who was found dead at her residence in Mumbai’s Nalasopara area on Monday in an alleged case of suicide. The actress was 22.
In its statement, AICWA raised concerns over the circumstances surrounding her death and called for a fair and transparent inquiry into all possible angles.
Sanchita Ugale was known for her work in television shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya, along with appearances in projects including Silence: The Night Owl Bar Shootout (2024) and other productions. The association described her as a rising talent whose career was steadily progressing in the entertainment industry.
AICWA said the news of her death has shocked the film and television fraternity, especially as she was building a strong professional identity.
AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta urged authorities to ensure a detailed investigation, stating that several questions remain unanswered.
The organisation noted that in recent years, multiple deaths and alleged suicide cases in the entertainment industry have raised public concern, and therefore this case must be examined thoroughly before any conclusions are drawn.
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All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has urged the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji, to order a high-level inquiry into the death of Sanchita Ugale and ensure that justice is delivered to her family.— All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) June 15, 2026
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In its press note, AICWA also referred to the actress’s last known social media activity, stating that she had shared an Instagram story featuring the song “Dafli Wale Dafli Baja” just hours before the incident. The association said this added to the mystery surrounding the sudden tragedy.
According to police, the incident took place between 7:00 pm and 7:30 pm on June 14 at Sai Santoshi Building in Achole village, Nalasopara East. Officials said Sanchita Ugale was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her locked bedroom.
Family members rushed her to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.
Following a complaint filed by her father, Machhindra Ugale, Achole police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on June 15.
Police have stated that an investigation is ongoing to determine the exact circumstances behind the incident. Officials are examining all possible angles while recording statements from family members and others connected to the case.
(With ANI Inputs)
(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).
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