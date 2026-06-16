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  • /Sanchita Ugale’s co-star reveals shocking details, says ‘she was suffering from depression’

Sanchita Ugale’s co-star reveals shocking details, says ‘she was suffering from depression’

Sanchita Ugale’s sudden death by alleged suicide has left the industry in shock, with close friend Megha Sharma revealing she was battling depression and undergoing treatment. Megha shared that Sanchita had often spoken about ending her life despite efforts by family and friends to support her.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 05:56 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 05:56 PM IST
Sanchita Ugale’s co-star reveals shocking details, says ‘she was suffering from depression’
Image Credit: Image Credit: Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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