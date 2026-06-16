/Sanchita Ugale’s co-star reveals shocking details, says ‘she was suffering from depression’

The sudden death of actress Sanchita Ugale has shocked the entertainment industry. Friends, family, and colleagues are struggling to come to terms with the tragic news of her alleged suicide.
In an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol, Megha shared, "I am in deep shock and out of words. She hung herself, is what I hear. She had some health issues and had been suffering from depression since January. She had some personal reasons and was undergoing treatment."
"But she was a happy-go-lucky person. In fact, I met her 10 days ago and took her for an audition. She was convinced that she could make it. Later, her phone was switched off," added Megha.
Megha told Moneycontrol: "She often said that she would end her life, and we all including her mother and family, motivated her to stay positive and not think about such negative things. But this time we could not save her. She loved herself. "
As per police report, she was alone when it happened. No note was found. Her last television appearance was on Sajan Ghar, which aired on Dangal TV.
She'd built a real career. Audiences knew her from Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya. She had film credits too, Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi and Chhaava among them. She wasn't on the fringes of the industry. She was in it, working, moving forward.
Her last post on social media was a photo of her smiling. That's the image a lot of people are sitting with now, someone who looked fine. Someone who didn't look like she was carrying what she was carrying.
That's the thing about these losses. They don't always announce themselves. Sanchita showed up to auditions. She smiled for photos. She talked about her future. And underneath all of it, something was happening that the people around her couldn't fully see in time — not for lack of trying. She mattered to a lot of people. That much is obvious now.
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