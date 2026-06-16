Sanchita Ugale's last Instagram post goes viral after her shocking death, netizens react

New Delhi: Famous television actress Sanchita Ugale was found dead at her residence in Mumbai's Nalasopara area in an alleged case of suicide. Her sudden tragic demise left her family, friends and industry co-stars in a state of shock. Now, her last social media post is also going viral. She was 22.
Sanchita Ugale, who was an avid social media user, kept her fans updated with her latest posts. In her last post which is a reel she shared before death, she can be seen in salmon pink traditional dress, lip-syncing to the classic song Dafli Wale Dafli Baja. She captioned it: Mai naachu tu nachaaaaa #explorepage #lipsing #songs #bollywood #reels
Netizens have reacted to the post, extending their condolences. One person wrote: She looked so happy and enjoying her life. Another one said: Look at her...she can't commit suicide..she's is looking so happy..
One user wrote: Someone has HACKED this account. This reel shows posted 19 hours ago but some comments are from 2 days back. Another one wrote: So sad another beautiful young life gone so soon RIP
Sanchita Ugale had 186K followers on Instagram and 213 posts.
Sanchita became famous for her part in 'Kumkum Bhagya.' She was also seen in 'Wagle Ki Duniya', 'Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi,' opposite actor Sorab Bedi. Ugale also did a few movies including Vicky Kaushal-starrer historical drama Chhaava and made an appearance alongside noted actor Manoj Bajpayee in the investigative thriller Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout.
According to police, the incident took place on the evening of June 14 at Sai Santoshi Building in Achole village, Nalasopara East. Officials said Sanchita was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom using a saree. The room was locked from the inside. Family members rushed her to a Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation hospital, where doctors declared her dead after examination.
"The incident occurred between 7 and 7.30 pm on June 14th. Sanchita had locked the door from the inside and hanged herself with a sari from the ceiling fan in her bedroom. She was taken to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her dead after examination. On June 15th, based on a complaint from the deceased's father, Machinda Ugale, Achole police registered a case of accidental death (ADR) under Section 194 of the Indian Civil Services Code (BNSS)," API Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station told mediapersons.
(With agency inputs)
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