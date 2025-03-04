Sandeep Reddy Vanga Calls Arjun Reddy "Game-Changing Moment" On Komal Nahta’s Podcast

New Delhi: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, one of the most acclaimed directors in Indian cinema, has carved a niche for himself with his intense storytelling and compelling narratives. Known for delivering massive blockbusters like Arjun Reddy, Animal, and Kabir Singh, Vanga's films and their unforgettable characters and music have garnered widespread fame. His directorial prowess has been lauded by both critics and audiences alike.

In a recent interview with Komal Nahta on his Game Changers podcast, Sandeep reflected on his career and shared a pivotal moment that he considers a turning point in his filmmaking journey.

When asked about the film that changed his career, Sandeep was quick to identify Arjun Reddy as the game-changing film. He recalled the day the teaser was released on February 14, 2017, saying, “That was a game-changing moment for me and Vijay Deverakonda. It was a game-changing day. At 7 o'clock, we released the teaser, and Vijay and I literally pressed the button together on my laptop.”

Sandeep further described the immediate impact of the teaser, stating, “After 1-2 hours, my phone was jammed with messages. That day, we realized this film was going somewhere. The teaser itself became a bigger movement than the film, as the effect of the teaser release was beyond our expectations.”

Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey, received widespread acclaim for its intense storytelling and deeply fleshed-out characters. The film’s massive success led to remakes in several languages, including Kabir Singh, which Sandeep Vanga also directed. Kabir Singh, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, went on to become a blockbuster, further solidifying Vanga’s reputation as a master storyteller.

Komal Nahta’s Game Changers podcast continues to offer exclusive insights from the world of Indian cinema, and this conversation with Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a must-watch for fans and aspiring filmmakers. Tune in on YouTube for more episodes of Game Changers!