Sandeep Reddy Vanga Questions Industry Bias: ‘Why Is Ranbir Kapoor Praised While Animal Is Criticised?’

Mumbai: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Animal, has once again sparked debate by questioning the film industry’s contrasting reactions to his blockbuster. While Animal became one of the highest-grossing films of 2024, it also faced criticism for its extreme violence and perceived misogyny. However, in a recent conversation with Komal Nahta on Game Changers, Vanga expressed his frustration over the industry’s double standards—where Ranbir Kapoor was unanimously praised, but the film itself was harshly critiqued.

During the interview with, Vanga revealed that even those who harshly criticised Animal had nothing but praise for Ranbir Kapoor’s performance. He shared, “One thing I noticed—people within the industry who slammed Animal said, ‘But Ranbir toh tod diya (Ranbir smashed it).’ See, I am not jealous of Ranbir, but I don’t understand this disparity.”

Vanga believes this selective criticism stems from professional self-interest. He pointed out that filmmakers and industry insiders hesitate to critique a superstar like Ranbir Kapoor, fearing it might affect their chances of working with him in the future. “They want to work with Ranbir. Because if they say something negative about him, it could impact their professional relationships. It’s easier to target me because I’m new here,” he remarked.

He further explained that actors appear in multiple films a year, whereas directors create a film every few years. This power dynamic, according to Vanga, influences the way industry professionals voice their opinions. “For actors, there are more frequent collaborations, so people are careful about what they say. But for filmmakers like me, who take two to three years for a project, criticism comes more easily.”

When asked if he felt like an outsider in the industry, Vanga denied believing in the “insider vs. outsider” debate but admitted to sensing a clique mentality. He compared his experience to being a new student in an old school. “If you’ve been studying in a school since kindergarten, and someone joins in the 10th standard, there’s naturally a sense of seniority,” he explained, implying that established Bollywood circles can be exclusionary towards newcomers.

He also recalled a troubling experience where an actor from his previous film, Kabir Singh, was allegedly denied work by a major Bollywood production house simply because of their association with the film. Vanga challenged this bias, questioning whether industry elites would dare to blacklist actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, or Rashmika Mandanna, who were also a part of Animal.

Despite the backlash, Vanga remains undeterred and is already working on Animal Park, the sequel to Animal. While he acknowledges the criticism, his latest statements suggest that he is not afraid to call out what he sees as industry hypocrisy.