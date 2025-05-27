New Delhi: There has been a lot of buzz around the female lead casting of 'Animal' director Sandeep Vanga Reddy's upcoming venture 'Spirit' with Prabhas. Earlier, buzz was strong that Deepika Padukone might be finalised for the lead role but looks like things didn't work out between the two and now Triptii Dimri has replaced the top star in 'Spirit' officially. However, it doesn't end here.

The filmmaker took to his X account (formerly known as Twitter) and dropped a cryptic tweet reading: When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are....Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it. Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. #dirtyPRgames I like this kahawath very much :-) खुंदक में बिल्ली खंबा नोचे !

When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are....

Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a… — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) May 26, 2025

Although he didn't name anyone, many users in the comment section assumed he was talking about Deepika Padukone.

Sandeep Vanga Reddy's tweet comes after a Pinkvilla report citing sources disclosed the details about Spirit's storyline. It mentioned how the movie is a quintessential Telugu entertainer, but the director will add in ‘A-Rated Action’ twist. The report also shared how the film will have violent action scenes and bold sequences as well.

Interestingly, Tripti and Reddy have worked previously together in 'Animal'.

Spirit will feature Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. The movie is backed by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.