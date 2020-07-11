Sandesh Shandilya and Vivek Agnihotri collaborate for 'The Future Of Life Festival'

Mumbai: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri will feature in the live interview of singer-composer Sandesh Shandilya in his school of creativity chat show 'The Future Of Life Festival'. The duo will be talking about everything under the sun about music and the industry.

Sandesh Shandilya on his association with Vivek Agnihotri says," Vivek and I will be discussing the changes in the music industry. It is great to be on 'The Future Of Life Festival' and have conversations like this. Especially in the times of the lockdown, I hope it will be an enriching experience for the music lovers out there to watch us."

Vivek Agnihotri has been hosting a series of such interviews on his live school of creativity show- The Future Of Life Festival featuring many known names from all walks of life. Talking about the same, the director says," It has been a while since I am doing school of creativity show, and the feedback I get every day is amazing. This time we will be having Sandesh Shandilya for a candid conversation about music. I am very much looking forward to this one!"

The Future Of Life Festival has been showcasing many dignitaries' stories and journeys, ranging from music industry Sonu Nigam, Padmashree Malini Awasthi, Suresh Wadkar, Swapnil Bandodkar, Avdhoot Gupte along with a lot such other renowned achievers.

The Future Of Life Festival is yours to watch Sandesh Shandilya and Vivek Agnihotri talk about your favourite music genres and everything you need to know about it.