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  • /Sandra Bullock's heartfelt Sister's Day tribute to Gigi melts hearts: ‘You know me, missteps and all’

Sandra Bullock's heartfelt Sister's Day tribute to Gigi melts hearts: ‘You know me, missteps and all’

Sandra Bullock celebrated Sister's Day with an emotional tribute to her sister Gigi, calling her the one person who has loved and supported her through every phase of life.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 01:08 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 01:08 PM IST
Sandra Bullock's heartfelt Sister's Day tribute to Gigi melts hearts: ‘You know me, missteps and all’
Image Credit: Sandra Bullock, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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