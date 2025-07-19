New Delhi: Sangeeta Bijlani’s farmhouse in Maval, Pune, was recently vandalized and burgled by unidentified individuals.

The incident reportedly came to light when the actress visited the property located in Tikona village near Pawna Dam after a gap of four months.

Soon after her visit, a police complaint was filed. According to a report by Times Now, Sangeeta stated in her complaint that the main door and window grills had been broken, and a television set was missing.

“A TV set was missing, CCTV cameras along with many household items including a bed and refrigerator had been vandalized,” she said.

In her complaint to SP Sandeep Singh Gill, Sangeeta added that she had not been able to visit the farmhouse for months due to her father’s health issues.

“Today, I went to the farmhouse with my two househelps. As soon as I reached there, I was shocked to see the main gate was broken. When we went inside, the window grill was damaged, one TV set was missing, and another was broken.”

The report further mentioned that the top floor of the house was also targeted—several items were stolen, and furniture including beds were destroyed. CCTV footage from the property is currently being reviewed by the police as part of their investigation.

So far, Sangeeta has not issued an official statement regarding the break-in, nor has she addressed the incident on her social media platforms.

On the work front:

Sangeeta Bijlani is best known for her roles in Bollywood films such as Tridev, Hathyar, Inspector Dhanush, Shiv Ram, Game, and Nirbhay. Just a few days ago, she celebrated her 65th birthday with close friends and family an event that was also attended by Salman Khan.